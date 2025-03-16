Pokemon TCG Restock Goes Wrong as Video Shows Fight Break Out in Costco Parking Lot

It’s no secret that Pokemon cards are hard to come by right now. Between fans that genuinely want the cards, and resellers looking to profit, it’s not unusual to see fights breaking out at retailers when new products become available. That’s exactly what seems to have happened at a Costco in Toronto, when a fight broke out between a bunch of people after Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 151 tins were restocked. The fight has gone viral across social media, and there’s even a version of the video that adds the battle music from Pokemon Red and Blue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the start of the video, one of the men seems like they’re trying to bring some reason to the situation, saying “it’s Pokemon, it’s Pokemon.” However, cooler heads do not prevail, and a fight starts to break out. One participant even tries their best Hitmonlee impression, attacking with a jump kick. The fight can be seen in the Bluesky post embedded below, but readers should be cautioned that there is some strong language throughout.

insane video taken from reddit, fight breaking out at Toronto Costco over pokemon cards — Lordbeef (@lordbeef.bsky.social) 2025-03-16T15:14:22.054Z

Costco stores sell exclusive sets of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 151 Mini Tins. The sets come with 5 tins and 4 promo cards, and normally retail for $39.99. However, a quick glimpse at eBay shows several listings priced at $100 or more after shipping. Fans that want to have these for their own collection can’t be blamed for feeling frustrated, and social media has been inundated lately with fans sharing frustration over not being able to find Pokemon cards. It’s perfectly normal for collectors to feel irritated about how things have been playing out, but some are clearly taking it better than others!

The Pokemon Company is well aware of the issues that have surrounded TCG products. Back in January, it addressed similar shortages related to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions, another set that has been very difficult to obtain. In that statement, The Pokemon Company said that it’s “actively working to print more of the impacted Pokemon TCG products as quickly as possible and at maximum capacity.”

RELATED: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together Prerelease Event Announced

With a new Pokemon set coming out later this month, it remains to be seen whether there will be similar issues when it comes to stock. It’s worth noting that both Prismatic Evolutions and 151 are considered “special expansions,” which means that traditional card packs are not sold individually in stores. Because of this, the only way to obtain them is through special boxed sets, or with other products. That makes it harder for stores to keep a lot of stock, and makes it easier for them to be flipped on the secondary market. Thankfully, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together is different in that regard, which should make finding the cards slightly easier.

Are you frustrated by the shortage of Pokemon TCG products lately? Has it surprised you to see people resorting to fights over the cards? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!