Pokemon Trading Card Game to Release Preview Box for Pokemon Sword and Shield

The Pokemon Trading Card Game will release a special box set in North America and Europe to celebrate the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield. Like most parts of the Pokemon franchise, the Pokemon Trading Card Game follows the lead of the main series Pokemon games. So, the Pokemon Trading Card Game will start its transition to its Pokemon Sword and Shield Series in November, featuring brand new Pokemon and a brand new type of card – the Pokemon V card. While Japanese players will get their hands on the new Pokemon Sword and Shield cards almost immediately, players in the Americas and Europe will have to wait until February for the new card sets. Luckily, American and European players can get a preview of the Pokemon Sword and Shield set thanks to a just revealed box set.

Retailers were recently informed of an unnamed Pokemon TCG box that will release on November 15th to celebrate the Galar region – the new region featured in Pokemon Sword and Shield. The box will come with three foil promo cards, a jumbo card, a pin, four booster packs and a code for Pokemon Trading Card Game Online.

While additional details on the box weren’t announced, this box will likely mirror the Alola Collections that came out in November 2016 to celebrate the release of Pokemon Sun and Moon. Those boxes featured foil promos of the three Starter Pokemon plus an oversized card featuring one of the Mascot Legendary Pokemon and a pin of the same Mascot Legendary. The boxes gave players a taste of Pokemon Sun and Moon and conveniently gave stores another way to promote the release of the new Pokemon games.

Expect some more announcements about the new Pokemon card sets in the coming weeks. Pokemon Sword and Shield comes out on November 15th.