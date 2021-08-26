Pokemon Trading Card Game Teases New App

✖

The Pokemon Trading Card Game may finally be getting its own mobile app. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company officially announced "Fusion Strike," a new card set due for release in November. However, eagle-eyed fans noted that the product packaging mockups released to retailers contained mention of "Pokemon TCG Live," a new kind of app. Every booster pack will contain a code for the Pokemon TCG Live app instead of the Pokemon Trading Card Game Online, a web service that allows for digital play and collecting of cards. Previously, these codes could be used to unlock free packs in Pokemon Trading Card Game Online, which suggests that this service is either getting updated or being replaced by the new Pokemon TCG Live app.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is the second-largest card game in the world, sitting behind only Magic: The Gathering in terms of size and sales. But the COVID-19 pandemic has limited many in-person games, forcing players to play online. While Magic: The Gathering has two apps (Magic Online and MTG: Arena) to facilitate online play, the Pokemon Trading Card Game's online options are seen as vastly inferior and outdated. For one thing, there's no smartphone or Nintendo Switch option for playing the Pokemon Trading Card Game, which seems like a major shortcoming given how many people consume their digital content these days. Additionally, the Pokemon Trading Card Game Online service is missing features like a ranked mode or a sealed tournament mode, both of which are popular ways to play the core game.

A move to a more robust app would be a boon for the game, especially if it encourages more collectors to actually learn how to play the game. Previous generations pointed to the Pokemon Trading Card Game Game Boy Color game as helping them learn how to play the Pokemon TCG, but we haven't had a similar game release in decades.

The Pokemon Company has not provided any information about Pokemon TCG Live, but we should expect some sort of announcement this fall. This could be a huge step for the Pokemon Trading Card Game, so keep an eye out for more news soon!