‘Pokemon Ultra Sun’ and ‘Ultra Moon’ Get Their First Sale

If you’ve been on the fence about picking up Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon, you should know that they have a lot more brand new content than you might expect. That, and the fact that the games are on sale right now are two pretty great reasons why you should take the plunge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now you can get Pokemon Ultra Sun for the Nintendo 3DS for $33.14 and Pokemon Ultra Moon for $33.88, which amounts to $6-$7 off the list price on both games. Sales on new Nintendo games are rare, so you should take advantage of this one while it lasts – which probably won’t be long.