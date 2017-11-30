‘Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon’ Contains a Fantastic Christmas Easter Egg

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon is getting into the Christmas spirit…in the last place players would expect.

The Pokemon franchise has long had its own version of Santa Claus in the form of Delibird, an Ice/Flying-type Pokemon who lives to give out presents from the sack it carries with it at all times. Delibird is an unholy mix between Santa Claus and a penguin, which is probably why its Present move can either heal or hurt its opponents.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Weirdly enough, Delibird is a featured Pokemon in both Pokemon Sun and Moon and Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, and can be found relatively early in the game. While Delibird only appears on Melemele Island in Pokemon Sun and Moon, it makes an unexpected appearance later in the game in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

When players infiltrate Team Skull’s headquarters in Po Town in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, they search through a series of dilapidated rooms in the “Shady House” looking for Guzma. While players only find Team Skull members in Shady House in Pokemon Sun and Moon, they can occasionally find a Delibird in one of the fireplaces in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

@shadypenguinn they put a Delibird in the Shady House! feel like game freak is trolling you at this point lol pic.twitter.com/kXBzdGUfr2 — mark (@loftybones) November 21, 2017

It might seem a little weird at first to find a Pokemon hanging out in a fireplace, until you realize that Delibird has just come down through the chimney, just like ol Saint Nick. It seems that Delibird is at the Shady House to hand out presents to Team Skull and we’re guessing they’re all filled with explosives.

Honestly, it’s the little details like this that make Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon worth playing even if you played Pokemon Sun and Moon last summer.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon are out in stores now.