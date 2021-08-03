Pokemon Unite Will Nerf Gengar in Next Balance Patch

✖

Pokemon Unite will launch its first balance patch on Wednesday, which will likely nerf several popular Pokemon will increasing the effectiveness of several others. Pokemon Unite announced that it would release a new update this Wednesday, August 4th, with a primary goal of bringing balance to its roster of Pokemon fighters. Several popular Pokemon fighters may be getting nerfed, particularly Gengar. Gengar's overpowered Hex attack will be getting a "move downgrade" as part of the balance patch.

The full list of balance changes can be found below:

Charizard

Flamethrower:

Cooldown reduced.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Fire Punch:

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Fire Blast:

Cooldown reduced.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Talonflame

Acrobatics:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Aerial Ace:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Aerial Ace+:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Fly:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Venusaur

Sludge Bomb:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Petal Dance:

Move Upgrade

Solar Beam:

Cooldown reduced.

Unite Move: Verdant Anger

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Absol

Basic Attack:

Bug Fixes

Night Slash:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Sucker Punch:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Wigglytuff

The following stats have been increased:

Defense, Sp. Def, HP

Double Slap

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Sing

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Dazzling Gleam

Bug Fixes

Eldegoss

Cotton Guard

Cooldown lengthened.

HP restoration decreased.

Cotton Spore

Cooldown reduced.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

This move’s Defense, Sp. Def increase has been strengthened.

Unite Move: Cotton Cloud Crash

HP restoration decreased

Cinderace

The following stats have been decreased:

Attack

Blaze Kick

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Feint

Move Downgrade

Pyro Ball

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Gengar

Basic Attack

Bug Fixes

Shadow Ball

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Hex

Move Downgrade

Dream Eater

Move Upgrade

Zeraora

Spark

Bug Fixes

Wild Charge

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Cooldown reduced.

Unite Move: Plasma Gale

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Cramorant

Whirlpool

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Dive

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Machamp

Basic Attack

Bug Fixes

Cross Chop

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Close Combat

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Lucario

Power-Up Punch

Bug Fixes

Bone Rush

Bug Fixes

Greninja

Basic Attack

Bug Fixes

Alolan Ninetales

Snow Warning