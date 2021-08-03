Pokemon Unite Will Nerf Gengar in Next Balance Patch
Pokemon Unite will launch its first balance patch on Wednesday, which will likely nerf several popular Pokemon will increasing the effectiveness of several others. Pokemon Unite announced that it would release a new update this Wednesday, August 4th, with a primary goal of bringing balance to its roster of Pokemon fighters. Several popular Pokemon fighters may be getting nerfed, particularly Gengar. Gengar's overpowered Hex attack will be getting a "move downgrade" as part of the balance patch.
The full list of balance changes can be found below:
Charizard
Flamethrower:
- Cooldown reduced.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
Fire Punch:
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
Fire Blast:
- Cooldown reduced.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
Talonflame
Acrobatics:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Aerial Ace:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Aerial Ace+:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Fly:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Venusaur
Sludge Bomb:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
Petal Dance:
- Move Upgrade
Solar Beam:
- Cooldown reduced.
Unite Move: Verdant Anger
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Absol
Basic Attack:
- Bug Fixes
Night Slash:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Sucker Punch:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Wigglytuff
The following stats have been increased:
- Defense, Sp. Def, HP
Double Slap
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
Sing
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
Dazzling Gleam
- Bug Fixes
Eldegoss
Cotton Guard
- Cooldown lengthened.
- HP restoration decreased.
Cotton Spore0comments
- Cooldown reduced.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
- This move’s Defense, Sp. Def increase has been strengthened.
Unite Move: Cotton Cloud Crash
- HP restoration decreased
Cinderace
The following stats have been decreased:
- Attack
Blaze Kick
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Feint
- Move Downgrade
Pyro Ball
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Gengar
Basic Attack
- Bug Fixes
Shadow Ball
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Hex
- Move Downgrade
Dream Eater
- Move Upgrade
Zeraora
Spark
- Bug Fixes
Wild Charge
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Cooldown reduced.
Unite Move: Plasma Gale
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Cramorant
Whirlpool
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Dive
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Machamp
Basic Attack
- Bug Fixes
Cross Chop
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Close Combat
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Lucario
Power-Up Punch
- Bug Fixes
Bone Rush
- Bug Fixes
Greninja
Basic Attack
- Bug Fixes
Alolan Ninetales
Snow Warning
- Bug Fixes