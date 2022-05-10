Pokemon Unite Announces New Roster Addition

✖

Another Eevee evolution is coming to Pokemon Unite. The free-to-play MOBA-style game has announced that Espeon will be the next roster addition and will be added to the game on May 16th. Espeon is classified as a "Ranged Attacker" whose can uses its Psychic powers to "predict" victory, which seemingly hints that one of its moves will be Future Sight. Espeon's other moves were leaked via datamine and include Psyshock, Psybeam, and Psywave. How these moves work and how they stand apart from other Psychic-type Pokemon (such as Gardevoir) remain to be seen. Interestingly, Pokemon Unite did not release a trailer for Espeon, instead only releasing a graphic confirming its release.

This Ranged Attacker uses its psychic power to predict your victory! Espeon arrives in #PokemonUNITE on 5/16. pic.twitter.com/IJqUJBHhv6 — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) May 10, 2022

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA-style free-to-play game featuring 5v5 team battles. Players control a single Pokemon and level it up by defeating wild Pokemon and opponents. Players also collect Aeos Energy from wild Pokemon and try to score goals on their opponent's side. While the game is missing several features from traditional Pokemon games (such as type advantages), it's still a fun blend of MOBA-style tactics and classic Pokemon. While the game is free-to-play, players have to purchase Unite Licenses from the in-game store in order to use those Pokemon in matches. Unite Licenses can be purchased either using Aeos Coins, an in-game currency earned by playing matches, or using a premium currency purchased with real-world money.

Espeon is the second Eevee evolution to be added to Pokemon Unite, joining Sylveon. While both Slyveon and Espeon have the same starting movesets as Eevee, it appears they'll have totally different roles within the game. It'll be interesting to see how Espeon affects the game's growing meta as Pokemon Unite builds towards its first world championship tournament this summer.

Pokemon Unite is currently free-to-play on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. Individual Pokemon can be purchased through the in-game store.