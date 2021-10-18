Pokemon Unite Announces Halloween Event With New Pokemon

Pokemon Unite has announced its first ever event – a Halloween event featuring new costumes and a brand new Pokemon. The popular MOBA-style Pokemon game has announced its first in-game event, a Halloween event featuring new costumed Pokemon, a brand new map overlay, and the introduction of the playable Pokemon Greedent. The event will run from October 20th through November 7th. A trailer showing off some of the features, Holowear, and a first look at Greedent can be seen below:

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA-style free-to-play game featuring 5v5 team battles. Players control a single Pokemon and level it up by defeating wild Pokemon and opponents. Players also collect Aeos Energy from wild Pokemon and try to score goals on their opponent’s side. While the game is missing several features from traditional Pokemon games (such as type advantages), it’s still a fun blend of MOBA-style tactics and classic Pokemon. While the game is free-to-play, players have to purchase Unite Licenses from the in-game store in order to use those Pokemon in matches. Unite Licenses can be purchased either using Aeos Coins, an in-game currency earned by playing matches, or using a premium currency purchased with real-world money.

The Halloween event will feature tons of new cosmetics, including new Holowear for Lucario, Charizard, Zeraora, Eldegoss, and Wigglytuff. The game will also receive a new Halloween-style map that seems to involve players getting turned into Pokemon. Most

importantly, Pokemon Unite will receive a brand new Pokemon – Greedent, who appears to be a ranged attacker with some sort of ammo mechanic. Also included are new user items such as Halloween-style clothing and some new customization options for a player’s trainer card.

Pokemon Unite has remained busy since launching on mobile devices last month. Greedent is the third Pokemon set to be added to the game since the mobile launch, following the release of Mamoswine and Sylveon. The game currently has a total of 25 different Pokemon on its roster, with Greedent set to be Pokemon #26.

Pokemon Unite is available to download for free on both the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.