Pokemon Unite Teases Spring-Inspired Holowear Addition

Earlier today, Pokemon Unite revealed Azumarill as its next playable character. The Aqua Rabbit seems like the perfect addition for the spring, but Pokemon Unite is also teasing another addition based around the season. The game’s official Twitter account has shared a mysterious silhouette, stating that the Pokemon in question “is ready for flowers and sunshine.” From the tease, it looks like a new Easter-inspired design for Wigglytuff, which would be a very fun addition to the game. There has been no release window provided, but with the holiday less than two weeks away, it will likely drop in the game soon!

Readers can check out the latest Holowear teaser from Pokemon Unite in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/PokemonUnite/status/1511025812669140993

So far, Wigglytuff has already had a handful of Holowear options, including a Bedtime Style, a Frontier Style, and a Bonfire Style. Holowear designs have provided a fun way for players to give their character an alternative look in the game, though many fans have been unhappy with how expensive they’ve been. For now, fans will have to wait for developer TiMi Studio Group to officially unveil this Holowear design before they decide if it’s worth buying, but it could prove an exciting new addition for Wigglytuff mains!

Released last year, Pokemon Unite has quickly found a large and passionate audience around the globe. The MOBA game has amassed more than 50 million downloads across various platforms, and it has already started to establish a strong competitive scene. TiMi Studio has done an excellent job adding more new Pokemon to the game, as well as new Holowear options for players to customize their Pokemon of choice. It remains to be seen whether Pokemon Unite will be able to keep up this kind of momentum, but it’s clear The Pokemon Company plans to support the game long into the future!

Pokemon Unite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Who do you main in Pokemon Unite? Do you plan on grabbing any new Holowear additions? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!