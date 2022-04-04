Pokemon Unite Reveals Azumarill as Next Pokemon

Pokemon Unite has announced that Azumarill will be the next Pokemon to join its roster. Earlier today, Pokemon Unite announced that Azumarill will be added to the game this week on April 7th. Azumarill is classified as an All-Rounder with moves designed to either enhance its own damage or bypass the defense of its opponents. You can check out a brief overview of some of Azumarill’s abilities in the overview video posted below:

A brand-new Melee All-Rounder is ready to play rough! Azumarill joins the battle April 7! #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/oC5XnFPriZ — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) April 4, 2022

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA-style free-to-play game featuring 5v5 team battles. Players control a single Pokemon and level it up by defeating wild Pokemon and opponents. Players also collect Aeos Energy from wild Pokemon and try to score goals on their opponent’s side. While the game is missing several features from traditional Pokemon games (such as type advantages), it’s still a fun blend of MOBA-style tactics and classic Pokemon. While the game is free-to-play, players have to purchase Unite Licenses from the in-game store in order to use those Pokemon in matches. Unite Licenses can be purchased either using Aeos Coins, an in-game currency earned by playing matches, or using a premium currency purchased with real-world money.

Pokemon Unite fans are particularly excited about Azumarill due to a recent datamine, which revealed one of the Pokemon’s unique abilities. The Pokemon’s Aqua Tail attack provides Azumarill with a buff that allows its next three Basic attacks to ignore a target’s Defense stats, thus exposing popular defensive mainstays like Crustle and Snorlax. Depending on the rest of its moveset, Azumarill seems like it will be ideal as an assassin-type character, able to wreck players in 1-v-1 combat, but struggling in bigger brawls.

Azumarill is the first of two new roster additions planned in the coming weeks. A teaser released at the end of last month revealed a second Pokemon is coming in the near future. Its identity has been kept under wraps so far.

Pokemon Unite is available as a free-to-play game on the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.