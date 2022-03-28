Pokemon Unite Teases Two More New Pokemon

Pokemon Unite’s roster will continue to grow next month. The popular MOBA-style game recently posted a teaser on their social media pages that hinted at two new Pokemon coming to the game. One of the two new Pokemon will be added in April, while the other has an “unknown date” listed. The April Pokemon will be an All-Rounder, with photos indicating that it could be the Gen 2 Pokemon Azumarill. You can check out the teaser down below:

Someone left a folder in their seat at intermission. Were they close to a breakthrough? #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/v0Ym1RbznK — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) March 25, 2022

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA-style free-to-play game featuring 5v5 team battles. Players control a single Pokemon and level it up by defeating wild Pokemon and opponents. Players also collect Aeos Energy from wild Pokemon and try to score goals on their opponent’s side. While the game is missing several features from traditional Pokemon games (such as type advantages), it’s still a fun blend of MOBA-style tactics and classic Pokemon. While the game is free-to-play, players have to purchase Unite Licenses from the in-game store in order to use those Pokemon in matches. Unite Licenses can be purchased either using Aeos Coins, an in-game currency earned by playing matches, or using a premium currency purchased with real-world money.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game has continued to beef up its roster with several recent additions. The most recent addition was Duraludon, a ranged Attacker with a bevy of powerful moves. Like many other new Pokemon, Duraludon almost immediately received a balance patch to tweak its attack strength. Other Pokemon recently added to the game include the powerful Hoopa, Trevenant, and Aegislash. In total, the game’s roster includes 33 playable Pokemon on its roster. While that’s an impressive number for a game that’s been out for less than a year, keep in mind that other major MOBAs have rosters of more than 100 playable characters, so the game still has a long way to go before it can offer as much choice as its competitors.

Pokemon Unite is available to download on the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices now.