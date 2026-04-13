Pokémon Game Officially Dethrones Capcom’s Pragmata as ‘Most-Wanted’ Upcoming Game

An upcoming Pokémon has officially dethroned Capcom’s Pragmata as Famitsu’s “Most-Wanted” game, which has been sitting at the number one spot for many months, and which is slated to release soon. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch 2 game replacing it isn’t releasing anytime soon, and could very well now enjoy a very prolonged period on the throne. That said, it is worth noting that this polling is not only very limited but particularly limited to Japan. To this end, it’s a great insight into what the hardcore gaming scene in Japan is looking forward to, but it does not represent the global market. If this were the global market, GTA 6 would clearly be in the number one spot and would be completely unmovable.

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As of right now, Pragmata has been narrowly dethroned by Nintendo and Game Freak’s upcoming mainline Pokémon game, Pokémon Winds & Waves, which is slated to release on Nintendo Switch 2 next year. Meanwhile, for those interested, the following top ten looks like this, in this particular order: Persona 4 Revival, Ganbare Goemon Daishuugo, Tomodachi Life, Splatoon Raiders, Rhythm Heaven Groove, GTA 6, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, and Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave.

Nintendo Switch 2’s System Seller

Nintendo Switch 2 hasn’t really had a system seller yet. Mario Kart World has certainly helped move units, but not like previous installments in the series on their respective pieces of hardware.

2025’s best game, according to Metacritic, Pokémon Pokopia has also been moving units, but it’s not 100% clear whether it belongs in system seller status yet. Mainline Pokémon games always move hardware, though, and so far it looks like Pokémon Wind & Waves will be no exception.

Pokémon Wind & Waves doesn’t currently have a release date, but it has been penciled in for a 2027 release on Nintendo Switch 2, and mainline Pokémon games are never delayed. And with Pragmata out very soon, it is hard to imagine the upcoming mainline Pokémon games being shaken from this top spot for a while. At this point, it will take a new game announcement, and this game announcement will have to be huge.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.