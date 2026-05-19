Pokemon Winds and Waves Price Leak Isn’t Good News for Fans

A new leak tied to the price of Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves is bad news for fans. Since the launch of the Switch 2 last year, Nintendo has been releasing its games at a variety of different prices. While some Nintendo titles have continued to sell for the usual price of $60, others have gone for as much as $80. Unfortunately, if a new leak is any indication, it looks like Pokemon Winds and Waves will be coming in on the higher end of this scale.

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Spotted by @Nintendeal, Amazon Germany has now listed Pokemon Winds and Waves at a price of €79.99 in the region. While this would technically equate to over $90 in USD, it more than likely indicates that the game will sell for $80 in North America. This would make Pokemon Winds and Waves only the third game on Switch 2 to sell at this price, as the only two titles that have previously gone for this amount have been Mario Kart World and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

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The good news with this situation is that Nintendo itself likely hasn’t even decided on the final price for Pokemon Winds and Waves just yet. Since the new Pokemon games aren’t set to launch until 2027, there’s a good chance that an official price point won’t be landed upon until the months leading up to release. As such, this cost for the games seen on Amazon Germany could simply be a placeholder that the retailer listed on its own.

Then again, it shouldn’t be a shock if Pokemon Winds and Waves do end up selling for $80. Pokemon is undoubtedly one of the biggest franchises that belongs to Nintendo, with each new installment easily selling millions of copies. If Nintendo wants to maximize its earnings from Pokemon Winds and Waves, it could sell the games at $80 simply because it knows that fans will still purchase them either way.

For now, there’s still very little that we know about Pokemon Winds and Waves in an official capacity. Outside of being exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 with a release window of 2027, many of the finer details on these Pokemon titles remain shrouded in mystery. Hopefully, we’ll start to learn more from Nintendo about what the games will have in store in the months to come.

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