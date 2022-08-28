Pokimane Announces Return to Twitch

Imane "Pokimane" Anys has finally announced when she'll be returning to stream on Twitch. Earlier this summer, Pokimane revealed to her fans that she would be stepping away from Twitch for an indefinite period of time. And while many have been eager to see when one of Twitch's biggest streamers would finally return, after a little more than a month away, Pokimane will be coming back to the platform later this week.

Announced on Twitter today, Pokimane shared that she'll begin her streaming schedule again Thursday, September 1st. Poki's first return stream to Twitch is specifically set to take place at 12:00 PM PST/3:00 PM EST. As for what will be happening during this stream, Pokimane hasn't said just yet. In all likelihood, though, she may reveal to her fans what she's been doing with some of her time off.

streams resume thursday sept 1st at noon :) — pokimane 🤍 (@pokimanelol) August 28, 2022

Speaking more to why Pokimane took a break from Twitch in the first place, she explained to fans last month that she was beginning to feel like she needed to reset mentally. She thanked her fans for allowing her to be able to even step away from Twitch in the first place, but also stressed that she needed to take time off purely for her own health.

"I've been feeling in need of a mental reset and some time to focus on myself [and] my life offline. [In my opinion] proper breaks are essential to one's health [and] career longevity, and I'm so grateful for the support y'all have shown me over the years," Pokimane said on Twitter at the time of announcing her break. "Thanks for putting me in a position where I'm able to take time off like this. Looking forward to coming back refreshed and ready to make more content."

