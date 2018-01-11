Pokken Tournament to Add Two New Playable Pokemon as DLC

Two new challengers will be appearing soon in Pokken Tournament.

Nintendo announced today that two new playable Battle Pokemon will be added to the game in the coming weeks along with two new sets of support Pokemon as part of a new paid “Battle Pack” DLC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On January 31st, the powerful Ghost/Steel Pokemon Aegislash will be added to the game, along with a support team featuring Mega Rayquaza and Mimikyu. Aegislash can switch between Sword and Shield forms to provide a player with either superior offense or impenetrable defense. Meanwhile, Mega Rayquaza can knock an opponent to the far corners of the arena using some sort of charge attack, while Mimikyu gets up close and personal with its Shadow Claw attacks.

A second wave of DLC will be added on March 23rd, bringing the classic Pokemon Blastoise to the game along with a support set featuring the Mythical Pokemon Mew and Celebi. While no new footage was shown of Blastoise, Mew, or Celebi, we can guess that Blastoise’s Ultimate Attack will involve its Mega Evolved form.

Pokken Tournament was first released as a Japanese arcade game in 2015 and then released as a Wii U game in 2016. An enhanced version featuring several Pokemon that were previously exclusive to the arcade game was released for the Nintendo Switch last year.

Blastoise and Aegislash’s addition to the game brings the number of playable fighters up to 23. This DLC came as a bit of a surprise to the Pokken community, so it’s possible that Bandai Namco and Nintendo could release even more fighters later this month to keep competitive play fresh and unpredictable.