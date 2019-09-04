The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Is Good for Sale in This Hilarious Resident Evil Fan Art

Popular fast food chain Popeyes recently struck gold with a hot new item that was added to their menu. The chain, which is known for its chicken, decided to put a chicken sandwich on the menu, and fans of the restaurant went wild, with the sandwich even being listed on eBay for outrageous prices. The new item sold out across the nation seemingly within a few days, but Popeyes has promised that it will be coming back as a permanent fixture on the menu. That said, the popularity of the sandwich spawned some pretty great memes, even one coming from notable digital artist BossLogic involving Resident Evil 4.

BossLogic took to Twitter to share his latest creation that involves the popular Popeyes chicken sandwich and a character that those who have played Resident Evil 4 may know. The Businessman is a mysterious character that players encounter in Resident Evil 4 who opens up his trench coat to offer the protagonist some items that are for sale. BossLogic decided to create his own take on this character, but instead of goods that would be useful during a zombie apocalypse, he has a couple of the new Popeyes chicken sandwiches.

“Got some rare things on sale, stranger!” pic.twitter.com/W9qETU07Au — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 3, 2019

“Got some rare things on sale, stranger,” the caption reads. For those who don’t know, the Businessman is keen on calling the protagonist “stranger” whenever he addresses him. As for the rarity of the chicken sandwiches in question, they are indeed rare. Well, until they make their triumphant return to Popeyes restaurants, but it is currently unknown when that will be taking place.

Of course, fans had a few responses from the latest BossLogic creation. You can check out a few of them below:

What are ya frying? — Mikeachusetts (@Mikehchu) September 3, 2019

I’ll buy it at a high price! — Ben from Earth C-137 (@BigBenEagles) September 3, 2019

I can hear this picture so loudly — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@Dammit_ItsNick) September 3, 2019

Resident Evil 4 originally launched in 2005 for the Nintendo GameCube, but has since found its way to a variety of platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more.

What do you think about all of this, stranger? Would you buy a chicken sandwich from the Businessman in Resident Evil 4? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!