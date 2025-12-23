Popular $3 Steam Horror Game Confirms Console Release for 2026

Many indie games arrive on platforms like Steam and itch.io long before making their way to consoles. Porting a game to systems like Nintendo Switch or PlayStation can be pricey, and indie studios often need proof of concept before they can make the leap. But for those without a high-powered gaming PC or who just prefer the console experience, this can mean missing out on some popular new games. Thankfully, horror fans don’t need to worry about missing out on the popular horror game Buckshot Roulette for much longer.

Buckshot Roulette released for PC via Steam in April 2024. The game is a first-person horror twist on the dark game of Russian roulette, tasking players to puzzle their way to survival in an intense game of strategy and gambling. It has become immensely popular on Steam, earning an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on the platform. Now, developer Mike Klubnika has confirmed that Buckshot Roulette has surpassed 8 million players. To celebrate, they shared the news of Buckshot Roulette’s console release and more.

Multiplayer Horror Game Buckshot Roulette Comes to Console in 2026

After starting on itch.io, Buckshot Roulette hit Steam in 2024 and has continued to expand since. The game was originally just a single-player horror puzzle game, but expanded to add multiplayer in October. And that has proved an incredibly popular addition to the indie horror game, letting gamers tackle the challenge of Russian roulette with friends. Multiplayer has added hours of enjoyment to what was formerly a pretty short and sweet indie game. Now, Buckshot Roulette is poised to get even bigger when it hits new platforms in 2026.

Buckshot Roulette will release on consoles in 2026, according to a recent update from the developer on Steam. A console port has been in the works for a while, with initial plans to release in 2025. But technical difficulties led to an indefinite delay. Thankfully, the console port for Buckshot Roulette is back on track and should be headed our way in the new year.

Image courtesy of Mike Klubnika and Critical Reflex

As of now, the exact platforms for Buckshot Roulette have not been confirmed. It’s likely we’ll learn more about the specific consoles in the new year, perhaps alongside a more specific release date. The console port will be accompanied by another wave of merch for the game and a physical edition of the soundtrack. And the developers are teasing more news after the holidays, so it’s possible more new content just might be on the way, as well.

If you’ve yet to check out Buckshot Roulette, the game is currently on sale on Steam. Normally just $3, it’s even more affordable through January 5th with a 40% discount taking it to just $1.79. If you enjoy horror games that pull in a mix of luck and strategy, this one is well worth checking out for PC ahead of its console launch.

Have you played Buckshot Roulette on Steam? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!