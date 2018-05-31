Portal 2 Minecraft Recreation Doesn’t Have Cake, But It Is Cool

The sky is the limit with what Minecraft players can create pretty much anything their heart desires. Whether it be original designs, or fan favourite recreates, there is so much to love about this community and their never ending desire to reach for the stars. Or, in this case, reach for the cake. You know, the one that’s a like in Valve’s Portal franchise?

It may not be a Portal 3 but it is the closest thing we’re going to get … at least for now. Still, with how intricate this creation is from creator ‘Umbre,’ it’s easy to get lost in those familiar testing chambers!

For those unfamiliar with the premise of Valve’s Portal, here’s what the latest game had to offer with Portal 2:

The single-player portion of Portal 2 introduces a cast of dynamic new characters, a host of fresh puzzle elements, and a much larger set of devious test chambers. Players will explore never-before-seen areas of the Aperture Science Labs and be reunited with GLaDOS, the occasionally murderous computer companion who guided them through the original game.

The game’s two-player cooperative mode features its own entirely separate campaign with a unique story, test chambers, and two new player characters. This new mode forces players to reconsider everything they thought they knew about portals. Success will require them to not just act cooperatively, but to think cooperatively.

Now take that incredibly dynamic world, equipped with a homicidal AI, and flip that into the universe found in Minecraft. It’s impressive, to say the least, and full progress so far can be seen in the video at the top of the article. They even recreated the companion cubes, because they’ll never let you get incinerated.

Despite having been out for almost a decade now, Minecraft continues to offer an incredible gaming experience. The methodical soundtrack, the creative freedom – even those damn Creepers in the Survival Mode – there’s a lot to love about the blocky game, even to this day.

For though wanting to dive back into the world of universe building fun, Minecraft is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

For creator credit, support their work here! You can also download a Portal 2 Texture Pack on this site as well.