Portal: After Hours Episode One Launches Next Month

Portal 3 might never happen (thanks, Valve) but you can always count on fans to keep beloved franchises alive! Such is the case with this incredible Portal: After Hours mod project that will be debuting its first episode next month! Check out the trailer above to see what this “one man passion project” has to offer our favourite physics-breaking puzzler.



This project will be making its full debut over on Steam next year, but the first episode is coming soon! According to the creator of After Hours, “After Hours is a one man passion project that began development back in February of 2018. Both episodes will be available to play on the workshop first before they’re combined into one full game on Steam for free.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “It will focus on a return to the simplicity of the first Portal game, as well as much harder puzzles that cater to long term portal fans first. New and improved testing elements will be present throughout the game, including, but not limited to, modified versions of existing community made fizzlers. There will be multiple original characters, voice acting, and a cohesive story line that fits snugly into the existing Portal universe. The first half is set to release August 15th 2018, and the second half sometime this winter. The full mod will be on Steam early 2019.”

The first part, Episode One, will be releasing in August with Episode Two slotted for a Winter release, though a specific date hasn’t been revealed at this time.

This project looks interesting and it’s kind of perfect for fans of the silent protagonist. Like Half-Life and Left 4 Dead, the Portal franchise seems to be stuck at the number 2. At least passion projects such as these help to make that loss a little more bearable while also providing other gamers with a unique perspective on beloved series.

To learn more, check out the official ModDB listing here.

What are your thoughts on the video announcement of Episode One of Portal: After Hours? Would you like to see Valve continue the epic adventures of Chell or are you content with fan ventures? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and let us know what you think!

Enjoy PC gaming and all things Portal? Feel free to follow the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for more video game goodness.