Possible Detroit Become Human Sequel In the Works

Detroit: Become Human was a PS4 exclusive that recently came out from Quantic Dream, and the existential adventure was met with astounding praise for its overall narrative and gritty subjects hit, despite some knocks for its mechanics. When Quantic Dream head David Cage took to Reddit for a recent AMA, he divulged some interest in returning to the game for a sequel, for the right “idea.”

“We will work on a sequel if we feel we have ideas, passion and excitement to do it, and if we feel we have something more to say about this world,” the Quantic Dream boss told Reddit. “We are driven by passion more than anything, although it is not always something reasonable … but we enjoyed working on Detroit a lot, and there are many exciting stories that could be told in this world for sure.” However, he reiterated that Quantic Dream doesn’t want to work on the sequel just to make “easy money.”

He also opened up on how the studio needs to “make a choice,” and soon because there are equal demands for a sequel and potential DLC. Unlike Heavy Rain, which experienced DLC cancellation, it seems that the developer team isn’t quite ready to abandon this universe quite yet, despite feeling the need to move on from their previous entries.

Interested in learning more? He answered a ton of questions that can be seen right here! For more about the game that is out now exclusively on the PlayStation 4:

“Enter the near-future metropolis of Detroit in 2038 – a city rejuvenated by the introduction of highly advanced androids that exist only to serve mankind. But that’s all about to change…

Step into the shoes of three distinct android characters as this brave new world teeters on the brink of chaos. Your decisions dramatically alter how the game’s intense, branching narrative plays out. With thousands of choices and dozens of endings, how will you affect the future of Detroit?”