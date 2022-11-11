Power Rangers Deck-Building Game Reveals In Space Flying Higher Expansion

Renegade Game Studios' hit Power Rangers Deck-Building Game continues to expand its lineup with new Power Rangers teams and villains, and the latest brings fan-favorite season Power Rangers In Space to the game. The new expansion is titled Flying Higher and will allow you to play as In Space Rangers Andros, Ashley, Carlos, Cassie, T.J., and Zhane, as you take on Astronema, Darkonda, and Dark Specter. If you pre-order from Renegade directly you will also get a Bonus Pack that features 11 double-sided foil character cards for free. You can pre-order the set here, and it is expected to hit this December.

"Let's Rocket! Zordon has been captured! Led by Astronema, the Princess of Evil, the forces of Dark Spector are spreading out to conquer the galaxy. Only Andros and his Space Rangers can save the universe from being plunged into darkness. Hop on your Galaxy Glider and rocket into action!"

(Photo: Renegade Game Studios)

This expansion does require a base set to play, which can either be the original Power Rangers Deck-Building Game or the Zoo: Stronger Than Before standalone expansion. The series has also released an Omega Forever expansion and most recently a RPM: Get In Gear expansion, and now In Space is officially in the mix.

(Photo: Renegade Game Studios)

At this point, Mighty Morphin, RPM, Zeo, and In Space are all included in the game, and now the attention turns towards who else could join down the line. Big teams like S.P.D. and Dino Charge come to mind, though personally, I would love to see three particular teams brought into the series.

The first is not going to be a surprise for those who know me, but now that In Space is in, Mystic Force would be a great fit and would also for some creativity in their cards and mechanics. HyperForce would also be a fun team to base an expansion around, and Renegade has already included them in Heroes of the Grid. Last but not least is Dino Fury, the newest season in the franchise, and they have yet to be included in a tabletop game, so it would be a fun milestone as well.

What do you think of the new expansion? Let us know in the comments