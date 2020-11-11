Power Rangers' New Deck-Building Game Is Up For Pre-Order With Renegade Exclusives

✖

Renegade Game Studios successfully brought Power Rangers to the tabletop courtesy of Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid, and now they're bringing the Power Rangers universe to deck-building. The Power Rangers Deck-Building Game is now up for pre-order right here, and you can secure the game and some sweet Renegade exclusives for $45.00. The Mighty Morphin Founders set will net you the base game and three exclusives, which include the Mighty Morphin White Promo Pack, Alternate Art HP/Energy Trackers, and a Double-Layered Zord Bay Tile. The last two are pretty snazzy but don't change up gameplay, but that White Ranger Promo Pack is one fans will definitely want to snag.

That's because the main hero lineup includes the core five Rangers and the Green Ranger, so at the moment this is the only way to get the White Ranger. The Promo Pack will include the Oversized Character Card, his Saba Signature Item Card, a Tigerzord Zord Card, 2 Portal Bomb Equipment Cards, and 2 Flying Leap Maneuver Cards.

We'll have our full impressions of the Power Rangers Deck-Building Game up soon, but it features a quickened pace and a ruleset that is super easy to get into. Renegade's done a marvels job of weaving in the Power Rangers IP into a deck-builder, especially when it comes Morphing and Zords, which feel as big and powerful as they should and have a direct impact on gameplay.

(Photo: Renegade)

The game is for 1 vs 1 or 2 vs 2, with one side playing as the heroes and the other side playing as the villains. Both sides have unique mechanics that make them feel quite different in playstyle, and thanks to the streamlined rules you'll be taking advantage of the more advanced mechanics sooner than later, which really makes you feel like the Ranger or villain you are portraying for that particular game.

The goal of the game is to reduce the opponent's health from 30 to 0, though if there are no more cards in the main deck, whoever has the highest health wins the game.

The base set will focus on Mighty Morphin, but thanks to a very successful Kickstarter, we imagine it won't be a hard sell to get more content added to the game, which will hopefully include more teams down the line.

What do you think of the Power Rangers Deck-Building Game? Let us know in teh comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers and tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!