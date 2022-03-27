Power Rangers Roleplaying Game Reveals Angel Grove Adventure Pack, Hero Miniatures, and More

Renegade Game Studios recently released their Power Rangers Roleplaying Game, and if you’ve got the Core Rulebook you can set about creating your own Ranger as well as your Words, weapons, and more to make your adventure truly one of a kind. Now Renegade is introducing several new ways to make your game even better, starting with the Adventures in Angel Grove Adventure Book. The new release includes a new four-part adventure that will take you beyond just Angel Grove to unexplored areas but also will open up new locations in the city. You and the Rangers will be tasked with solving a great mystery, and it is recommended for 4 to 7 characters from level 1 to 5. Adventures in Angel Grove retails for $45, but that’s far from all of the new releases to check out, and next up is the new Miniatures Pack.

The Hero Miniatures Set features a host of Ranger miniatures to enhance your game and help bring the world of Power Rangers to life, and the set of 12 miniatures includes the core MMPR team (Red, Blue, Yellow, Black, and Pink) as well as MMPR Green and White. It also features Zeo Blue, Pink, and Red, as well as Turbo Green and Yellow. The miniatures are 28 mm in size and are unpainted, and they retail for $55.

Next we have the Glutton For Punishment Accessory Pack, which features a host of enhancements for your campaign. The pack comes with over 40 full-color cardboard standees and 15 plastic tases, as well as 10 full-color Encounter Map tiles and Stat Block Cards for each Unique Threat. The pack is designed to enhance the A Fool’s Errand and A Glutton For Punishment adventures and retails for $40.00.

Last but not least is the Power Rangers Roleplaying Game Dice Set, a set of dice specially designed for the game that can be purchased in either Red, Black, Yellow, Blue, Green, or Pink, with each one themed after a Ranger. The 8 piece dice set includes a custom d2 Power Coin with a Zord on one side and a Ranger Helmet on the other, which changes depending on which color and Ranger you choose. Each set retails for $15.00.

All of these new items are up for pre-order now and you can check them all out right here. The Dice Sets are scheduled to ship in June, while the Adventures in Angel Grove Adventure Book and Hero Miniatures Pack are set for Quarter 2 of this year. The Accessory Pack is set for Quarter 3.

Will you be checking out any of the new Power Rangers Roleplaying Game releases? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk things Power Rangers and tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!