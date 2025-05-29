PowerWash Simulator Releases Its Final Free Update

PowerWash Simulator reaches its final stop today with the game’s last update out now. The popular simulation game has been sweeping the competition quite literally with its unique gameplay experience, which has players cleaning dirty objects using a variety of power washers. The PowerWash Simulator Muckingham Files 6 update will let players clean the train on its way to Sculpture Park for your final stop. Over the course of three years, the game has gone through several collaborations with Spongebob Sqaurepants, Shrek, and Alice in Wonderland. The train for PowerWash Simulator series isn’t over just yet, as FuturLab is gearing up for PowerWash Simulator 2 which is set to release this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The PowerWash Simulator patch notes aren’t too long as they are focused on cleaning a few bugs and gameplay issues. A few of them are geared towards the Wallace & Gromit Special Pack which will see fixes brought to a couple of rooms in the collab. There is also some scrubbing done for the PS5 save file sizes as well as an issue tackling an SFX issue for Sony systems.

For those looking for today’s final PowerWash Simulator patch notes, you can find the update here.

Improvements made to scenarios where a placeholder string would be present instead of the function key.

Fixed a LOD issue in the Kennel in Wallace & Gromit’s House.

Fixed a crash involving pushing the football in to the kennel in the Wallace and Gromit’s House job.

Fixed the toy train sounds being affected by music settings in the Dining Room & Kitchen job.

Fixed a scenario in Wallace & Gromit’s Dining Room & Kitchen where players could get stuck behind a step stool’s default position.

Fixed an issue involving save file sizes on PS5.

Fixed an issue where the lower part of Wallace & Gromit’s House was invisible when standing in a specific location.

Fixed an issue on Switch involving water stream changing color in Aim Mode in certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue in Shrek jobs where surface targeted was not aligned in 3rd person view.

Improvements made to players being able to get stuck inside the information board in the Duloc job.

Fixed a scenario on Xbox where the title could crash when pressing the Back button during the credits.

Fixed an issue involving equipment placement spots being visible during timelapses.

Fixed an issue on Sony platforms where certain SFX were still audible after reducing Master Volume to zero.

Fixed lighting inconsistencies in the kennel in the Wallace & Gromit DLC.

Fixed flicking assets inside the kennel in the Wallace & Gromit DLC.

Various other localization improvements and minor bug fixes.

PowerWash Simulator is available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. While it may get additional smaller updates in the future to fix more bugs or other issues, PowerWash Simulator players shouldn’t expect any more new content and should instead look ahead to PowerWash Simulator 2.