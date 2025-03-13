PowerWash Simulator 2 Announced

Some games have a concept so out there, it just might work, and one of them is the wildly popular PowerWash Simulator. As the name suggests, this classic 2022 simulator game lets players virtually power wash all manner of dirty objects. Over the years, PowerWash Simulator has put out some fun collab DLCs, letting gamers power wash Shrek’s swamp, Santa’s Workshop, and Alice in Wonderland, among others. Now, the popular simulator game has officially announced a sequel, PowerWash Simulator 2, bringing players a whole new world of mud-caked locations to hose down.

The new PowerWash Simulator sequel has been added to Steam, with a teaser trailer and screenshots showing off some of the new levels the game will include. In addition to PC via Steam, PowerWash Simulator 2 will be available for PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game is available to wishlist on all of these platforms. An exact release date hasn’t yet been confirmed for PowerWash Simulator 2, but it will reportedly arrive sometime this year,

The first game boasts an Overwhelmingly Positive Steam rating and continues to be a popular way for gamers to relieve stress and enjoy the cozy, satisfying vibes of giving things a really deep clean – minus the real-life mess. Though the original PowerWash Simulator just recently put out its latest collab pack, the Wallace & Gromit Special Pack, it seems developer FuturLab is ready to bring players an entirely new game as well.

What We Know About PowerWash Simulator 2

As noted above, PowerWash Simulator 2 is confirmed for a 2025 multi-platform release on PC via Steam and Epic Games, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles. We don’t yet have a confirmed price point for PowerWash Simulator 2 and it is not yet available for preorder. The game will bring players into a brand-new campaign in Muckingham, bringing players through returning and new locations to clean up. New locations include Sponge Valley, Power Falls, and Lubri City. Gamers will also have their own cozy home base to enjoy when they want to kick back after a hard day of cleaning up grime around town.

PowerWash Simulator 2 will also bring in split-screen co-op and online multiplayer, letting players experience PowerWash Simulator together online for the first time. Gamers can share campaign progress together or take on levels simultaneously, with twice the wash-power and twice the fun. And speaking of wash power, developer FuturLab promises that the washing animations will be even more satisfying in the sequel, with enhanced soap clings and more.

the original Powerwash simulator

According to the game’s Steam description, more new content and features are in the works, with plans to reveal more about the highly anticipated sequel in the near future. So, there’s clearly more shiny new sudsy fun to look forward to with this new adventure in Muckingham. Gamers are already asking after what new collabs we can expect with the new sequel, with hopes to see more levels based on beloved franchises. As for whether the new game spells the end of new updates to the original, the developer hasn’t yet shared plans either way.

