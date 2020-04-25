How to Defuse the Predator's Bomb in Predator: Hunting Grounds

Predators have one final act of desperation in Predator: Hunting Grounds to take out any remaining Fireteam members with a self-destruct sequence, but the Fireteam members have one vital tool during those moments as well: They can disable the bomb, as long as you know how to defuse it. It involves a specific series of steps performed quickly so as not to get caught in the large blast radius of the self-destruct, but if you’re able to pull it off, you’re able to access another end-game sequence for the Fireteam that won’t be seen nearly as often as escaping via helicopter. You’ll also earn much more experience for the match as well as a trophy if it’s your first time accomplishing the task.

Once you arrive at an end-game scenario where you’ve downed the Predator, continue unloading all your ammo and resources on it. Aim for the head to knock off the mask and try to shoot it in the face to do the most damage. It’s important to start doing damage as quickly as possible before the Predator actually starts the self-destruct sequence.

When the Predator arms its bomb, you’ll be alerted of the threat and will see a huge blast radius appear on your map. Your teammates will probably head for the edge of the radius to save themselves, but not you. You're going to defuse the bomb and save the rest of your group while making sure everyone comes away with some big experience gains.

Continue unloading on the kneeling Predator – hopefully with the help of your teammates if they stuck around. Once you kill it, it’ll fall over, but the self-destruct sequence is still active. Approach it’s body and you should see a button prompt to defuse the bomb. That’s when the real challenge begins.

Symbols will be shown on the Predator’s armpiece. Your goal is to cycle through symbols to match the one shown on the device’s display. On the PlayStation 4, this means using up and down on the d-pad to select the correct symbol and then pressing R2 to input it. Select all four symbols correctly and you’ll defuse the bomb, but if you mess one up, you go back a step and have to redo the last one.

Once the bomb’s defused, the game still isn’t over. You then have to protect the Predator’s body much like you’d defend the area when trying to leave via helicopter. If you’re able to keep it in pristine condition until help arrives, you’ll be treated to a unique cutscene and tons of experience for your efforts.

Be sure to stay tuned for more Predator: Hunting Grounds tips and tricks as we spend more time with the game now that it’s available on the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.