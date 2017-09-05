Prey’s Latest Patch Fixes A Number Of Nagging Issues

By ComicBook.com Staff

Prey

While Prey has been a good experience for some when it released earlier this summer, there have been a few players that have been noticing some technical issues, including crashes and bugs. Fortunately, Bethesda is about to clean house on the situation.

The company has released a new patch for the science fiction adventure for PC, and it should be available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 any minute now, if it isn't already.

The game features over 30 different fixes with issues within the game, with the full breakdown below:

  • PS4 ONLY] Fixes to address screen-tearing/stuttering.
  • Player can no longer become blocked from rebooting Power Plant for the "Reboot" mission after killing the Technopath in Life Support.
  • Fixed crash when mimicking bass guitar in the Yellow Tulip.
  • Extra items gained through passive neuromods, such as organs and tumors from Necropsy or spare parts through Dismantle, will now properly stack in the player's inventory automatically.
  • Loading a save from a previous version of the game will no longer remove all quests and inventory, or break the HUD.
  • Fix for some AI-related crashes.
  • Various combat tweaks/fixes for mimics.
  • Opening the TranScribe will no longer disrupt FoV settings.
  • The light on top of a turret will no longer become detached when the player jumps and glides while holding it.
  • Approaching areas with Coral should no longer cause the client to stutter and eventually freeze.
  • Operator corpses from saves made on previous builds will no longer cause performance issues.
  • Repair II and III increase efficiency with suit patch kits. Reduced suit damage from enemies on easy and normal difficulty.
  • Increased wrench range and strength of melee aim assist. Wrench now always staggers mimics (interrupts attacks). Mimics stand further back to prevent players having to look down too much.
  • Stun Gun now tells the player when a target is out of its effective range. Weapons will display a "Weapon Offline" when disabled by EMP.
  • Hepatocytic Amp S-m186 chipset now properly only removes the negative effects of the "Drunk" debuff.
  • Player will now spawn in the correct location when traveling from Shuttle Bay to other locations.
  • Fixed rare crash when level transitioning to Life Support.
  • Reployers no longer lose collision when recycling them, and then loading a save where they were present.
  • Player can no longer bypass ceiling collision by mantling GLOO.
  • Danielle now voices the correct response to the player's actions with the Cook during the endgame sequence.
  • The fabricated coral detector chipset and the quest-given chipset now both function correctly to scan the coral when installed.
  • Fix for rare freeze/crash when in combat with Phantoms.
  • The Luther Glass quest will no longer incorrectly complete and fail after the player has already completed the quest in Trauma Center.
  • Lights are no longer sometimes incorrectly 'on' when the player enters the Cargo Bay for the first time.
  • Igwe will no longer be found in Cargo Bay when the 'meet January' call is triggered.
  • Mimic's wall jump attack animation is cancelled if they are stunned.
  • Treasure Hunt now lists an objective and marker to return to Abigail's workstation once all the maps are investigated.
  • The nightmare in the Arboretum is now able to get into the greenhouse and use ranged attacks on the player from the doorway.
  • Turrets can now be hacked properly if they've been previously controlled by the Technopath.
  • If the player manages to fully GLOO the greater mimic while it is in mid-lunge toward the player's face, the facegrab animation will no longer play and trap the player.
  • Hitting a stunned Phantom with the wrench no longer breaks their animations.
  • Raised phantoms and operators will no longer become hostile to the player when attaching grenades to them.
  • Various crash fixes.
  • Various text fixes.

Prey is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

