Prime Day: Save an Extra $5 on Dungeons & Dragons Books and More

Amazon loves a good $5 physical book code during their big sales events, and Prime Day 2019 is no different. However, this time around they’re dropping the threshold to books $15 or over (as opposed to the usual $20). All you need to do is use the code PRIMEBOOK19 at checkout, and you’ll save an additional $5 on any physical book that’s shipped and sold from Amazon. We especially enjoy using these codes on all of the Dungeons & Dragons books we need for our collection.

That having been said, you can shop the entire Dungeons & Dragons book lineup right here. If you’re just starting out, you can use the code to pick up one of the core rulebooks (including the big gift set pictured below), or you can grab one of the new titles like Baldurs Gate: Descent Into Avernus, Ghosts of Saltmarsh, or Acquisitions Incorporated. Then again, you might want to skip D&D entirely and use the code to pick up a novel you have on your wish list.

Anyone that’s looking to begin their Dungeons & Dragons adventures or replace their core rulebooks with fresh copies should seriously consider Core Rulebooks Gift Set thanks to the bonus coupon. The bundle includes the Players Handbook, Dungeons Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual with special reflective foil covers that are exclusive to this set. There’s also a DM screen and slipcase thrown in for good measure.

At the time of writing, you get it from Amazon for $86.03 with the PRIMEBOOK19 code. That’s nearly 50% off the list price and just a shade off an all-time low. This is a pretty fantastic deal when you consider that if you were to buy the standard Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual separately right now, it would cost you nearly the same amount of money (even with the code) – and you won’t get the reflective covers, DM screen, or the slipcase.

There are a lot more Prime Day deals where this came from, so head on over to our Gear section to keep tabs on the highlights.

