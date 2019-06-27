Prince of Persia Creator Wants To Make A New Game

Remember Prince of Persia? It may come back, if its creator Jordan Mechner gets his way. Recently, Mechner, the original creator of Price of Persia, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, and the Prince of Persia movie, revealed that yes, he wants to make a new game in the series. The reveal came alongside the announcement — which was made during a talk at GameLab in Barcelona — of a new book that dives into the creation of the original Prince of Persia. The book is being published by Stripe Press, and is actually based on journals that Mechner kept during the time.

Not only does Mechner want to make a new game in the series, he’s not opposed to the older ones getting remastered, though that wouldn’t come from him. As you will know, the series is 30 years old this year, or will be come October. Meaning it will soon be a great time for the series to return.

For those that don’t know: Prince of Persia debuted all the way back in 1989 as a fantasy cinematic platformer developed and published by Borderbund. It was designed by Jordan Mechner, and released via the Apple II. In the game, players play an unnamed protagonist who must venture through dungeons in order to defeat the Grand Vizier Jaffar, and of course, save the imprisoned princess.

The game was a critical success, and eventually, after a series of ports, was a commercial success as well. Further, it’s the first cinematic platformer, birthing a genre, and thus has historical significance as well. Its success led to the release of two sequels, and two reboots, the first which came in 2003 with Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (which had three sequels) and then again in 2008 with the title of Prince of Persia.

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen the series, which presumably is still being held by Ubisoft. And, unfortunately, Ubisoft hasn’t even hinted that it will return. However, if Mechner is interested, maybe there’s a chance.

