Fans are Pumped for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

During today's Ubisoft Forward digital event, the publisher pulled back the curtain on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. Originally released in 2003, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time went on to sell 14 million copies across all the platforms it was released on. As such, the game has amassed a faithful following over the years. After the remake's announcement, fans took to social media to share their enthusiasm for the game. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait too long for the remake to hit shelves. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is set to release on January 21st, 2021.

