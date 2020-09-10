Fans are Pumped for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake
During today's Ubisoft Forward digital event, the publisher pulled back the curtain on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. Originally released in 2003, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time went on to sell 14 million copies across all the platforms it was released on. As such, the game has amassed a faithful following over the years. After the remake's announcement, fans took to social media to share their enthusiasm for the game. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait too long for the remake to hit shelves. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is set to release on January 21st, 2021.
Prince of Persia remake. Need that.— HBK DRE 💙 (@oOoDREDAYoOo) September 10, 2020
PRINCE OF PERSIA IS BACK— CEO of Yuki Judai 🎆 (@impiratecaptain) September 10, 2020
Not going to lie but I'm super hyped for the remake of The Sands of Time. It's been a while since I played a Prince of Persia game and this one sounds and looks really nice. I was hopping for a new game but hell I'll take what I can get🙌— Borislav Vasilev (@thatOneBoris) September 10, 2020
Prince of Persia remake looks good but I'm baffled by it not being on Switch— Anicade☕ (@Anicade_) September 10, 2020
Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake!!!!!! Chills!— Seezar (@sn0nym) September 10, 2020
Prince of Persia is back 😍😍😭 https://t.co/IuJNbhMUuL— EndOfDays (@IEndOfDaysI) September 10, 2020
I am extremely and utterly happy that @YuriLowenthal is back as the Prince in The Prince of Persia. A game that marked my childhood.— Hooded Zhodia [VRP] (@HoodedZhodia) September 10, 2020
In a year where we got something as stunning as Final Fantasy VII Remake, it’s super disappointing to see that a Prince of Persia remake somehow looks dated as hell.— Brigitte (@skywardsiren) September 10, 2020
