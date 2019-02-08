Pro ‘Fortnite’ Player Rages, Smashes Keyboard, And Sits in Pasta

Rage amongst video gamers is a tale likely as old as gaming itself. Whether you were unable to move your Pong paddle in time, or if any given game seemed to be unnecessarily difficult, there’s a good chance you’ve experienced some form of frustration while gaming. That said, one professional Fortnite player recently experienced a bout of gamer rage that caused them to destroy their keyboard, attempt to fix it, and then sit in some pasta.

This tale is presented in three seperate parts, the first of which can be seen above. Team Secret’s 13-year-old Kyle “Mongraal” Jackson was recently participating in Fortnite’s Architect Pop-Up Cup when he was eliminated before finding a weapon. This caused Mongraal to lift his keyboard into the air and then slam it onto the desk below, sending keycaps flying in every direction.

After collecting his thoughts and returning to his desk, Mongraal attempts to replace the keycaps that had just become small plastic projectiles. However, the young Fortnite pro’s efforts are unsuccessful, which causes him to slam his fist down in anger and give up.

That’s when things go from bad to worse. After getting up, he decided to have a seat on the nearby bed. Unfortunately, that’s where he had a plate of pasta waiting for him.

Needless to say, the 13-year-old Fortnite player was not having the best time during this particular stream. One can only hope that Mongraal is able to laugh it off and possibly learn from the experience.

In other Fortnite news, the popular game’s upcoming Valentine’s Day event has officially been revealed. In addition to this, Epic Games has a few other goodies in store for players this month, including:

Double XP Weekends Did you complete your 10 weekly Challenges and are looking for more? We have you covered! Starting with the v7.40 release, all players will have access to new, additional Overtime Challenges. Complete these Challenges by the end of the Season to unlock 5 new rewards including the Valentine Wrap and Vines Contrail.

Featured Island Frenzy We’re celebrating the brilliance of our community creators with a rotating set of featured islands, appearing in Fortnite Creative… Every. Single. Day. The Featured Island Frenzy will start on February 12 and end on February 22. Show your support by jumping into Creative each day and playing with friends.

Competitive Announcing the “Share the Love” Competitive Series. We will run several placement matches on the weekend of February 9 and 10, placing top performers directly into the higher divisions based on their performance. Some new features in the tournament system will be used during the “Share the Love” Competitive Series with more unlocking with the v7.40 update.



