Incredible New PS4 Controller From ASTRO Gaming Revealed

ASTRO Gaming, known for their incredible headsets, is now taking over the controller world with the newly unveiled C40 TR controller. The powerhouse tech company announced their upcoming line in the video above showcasing just how powerful the newest peripherals will be.

The new controller line is the latest addition to the Tournament Ready series, giving PC and PlayStation 4 players a competitive edge in the gaming-verse. With its highly customizable nature and its adaptable style, the new ASTRO C40 TR controller is only for the best of the best.

“Our products have dramatically changed the esports landscape – improving team and player performance along the way,” said Aron Drayer, Vice President of Marketing, ASTRO Gaming. “Our new ASTRO C40 TR Controller is the next natural evolution of our continued commitment to esports, pro gaming and gamers in general. After more than two years of development while incorporating feedback from pro gamers, we’re excited to finally get the C40 TR into the hands of customers. The C40 TR will be a literal game changer.”

The C40 TR controllers are available to pre-order now for $199.99 and they will begin shipping out in early 2019, though a specific release date hasn’t been given at this time. When the newest controller does officially launch, it will be purchasable through all major retailers including Best Buy, GameStop, Amazon, and more.

ASTRO also broke down the key features for the new line for us, which you can see below:

REPLACEABLE, SWAPPABLE STICK MODULES: Quickly and easily swap the Analog Stick or D-Pad Modules for consistently sharp performance. Setup the controller in either Offset or Parallel configurations. Replaceable Stick Caps provide added customization for a competitive advantage.

Quickly and easily swap the Analog Stick or D-Pad Modules for consistently sharp performance. Setup the controller in either Offset or Parallel configurations. Replaceable Stick Caps provide added customization for a competitive advantage. INTEGRATED, REMAPPABLE REAR BUTTONS: Optimum rear button layout for superior ergonomics improves precision during critical moments. Mappability streamlines the controller for any genre and playstyle while improving response time and accuracy. Remap buttons and save your mappings directly on the controller with no PC software required.

Optimum rear button layout for superior ergonomics improves precision during critical moments. Mappability streamlines the controller for any genre and playstyle while improving response time and accuracy. Remap buttons and save your mappings directly on the controller with no PC software required. ASTRO CUSTOMIZATION SOFTWARE: ASTRO customization software exponentially increases the C40 TR’s versatility and accuracy. Create profiles that can be switched directly from the controller. Adjust trigger and stick sensitivity, remap buttons, tweak EQ, audio output, mic out and sidetone.

ASTRO customization software exponentially increases the C40 TR’s versatility and accuracy. Create profiles that can be switched directly from the controller. Adjust trigger and stick sensitivity, remap buttons, tweak EQ, audio output, mic out and sidetone. WIRED/WIRELESS MODES: With the on-board Mode Switch, quickly change between wired and ASTRO’s proprietary 2.4 GHZ wireless mode to adapt to any gaming environment. Both offer low-latency for pro level performance.

With the on-board Mode Switch, quickly change between wired and ASTRO’s proprietary 2.4 GHZ wireless mode to adapt to any gaming environment. Both offer low-latency for pro level performance. WIRELESS AUDIO: The C40 TR Controller delivers high fidelity game sound and voice chat in Wired and Wireless mode via the 3.5mm jack. The C40 offers game sound and voice chat in Wireless mode. Compatible with any gaming headset with a 3.5mm jack.

The C40 TR Controller delivers high fidelity game sound and voice chat in Wired and Wireless mode via the 3.5mm jack. The C40 offers game sound and voice chat in Wireless mode. Compatible with any gaming headset with a 3.5mm jack. TRIGGER STOPS: Quickly and easily activate the trigger stops, which adjusts the trigger pull distance, to allow hair trigger performance in most FPS titles.

Quickly and easily activate the trigger stops, which adjusts the trigger pull distance, to allow hair trigger performance in most FPS titles. 12 HOUR BATTERY LIFE: Outlast your game with up to 12 hours of battery life.

Outlast your game with up to 12 hours of battery life. INCLUDED TRAVEL CASE: Travel safe and secure with the travel case for the C40 TR. Protect your controller, module, stick caps and tool all in one hard-shelled case.

Travel safe and secure with the travel case for the C40 TR. Protect your controller, module, stick caps and tool all in one hard-shelled case. TOURNAMENT READY: Ready for any environment, the TR line of ASTRO Gaming products deliver premium design and performance for every type of gamer. All Tournament Ready products are designed and developed to meet the demanding specifications of pro gamers.

To learn even more, including other products available for the highest gaming experience, you can check out the official ASTRO website right here.

