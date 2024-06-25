"Multimedia Fantasy RPG Experience" ProgCore Fantasy: Dark Age of Theer From Todd Stashwick Hits Kickstarter

A new Kickstarter project from Todd Stashwick and David Nett seeks to deliver the feelings of "intimacy, excitement, wonder, mystery, and danger" that players experience playing tabletop games for the first time with a multimedia RPG experience.

With their combined 85 years of experience playing TTRPGs, Todd Stashwick and David Nett have launched a Kickstarter to add to the experience for players around the table. ProgCore Fantasy: Dark Age of Theer, what the page described as "a multimedia fantasy RPG experience." The System-Agnostic Sourcebook features a variety of features that culminate to create a multimedia experience that delivers on the three pillars of ProgCore Fantasy: Wonder, Mystery, and Danger. ProgCore Fantasy can be paired with any fantasy TTRPG and notes the following features:

a documentary style actual play with exciting performers

an animated short, set in the Dark Age of Theer

a soundtrack album with original music in the ProgCore style

plus, opportunities for exciting stretch-goals and add-ons, including an audiobook of the stories from the sourcebook a custom scented candle from Cantrip Candles ProgCore hats from delvingwood a vinyl record of the ProgCore soundtrack limited ProgCore t-shirts PDF adventures additional RPG conversions and more!



The ProgCore Fantasy: Dark Age of Theer Kickstarter hasn't reached funding yet, with $44,259 pledged at the time of writing this with a goal of $150,000. As such, the Kickstarter still has several tiers available to pledge toward, including:

Good Citizen of Theer – $20: Get a Limited ProgCore Fantasy Dark Age of Theer postcard, signed by Todd Stashwick, David Nett, and possibly others, as a thank you for supporting this project.



Adventure Seeker EARLY BIRD – $40: EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT! + Signed Limited Dark Age of Theer postcard! Get the digital versions of the ProgCore Fantasy: Dark Age of Theer Sourcebook and D&D5e Conversion Guide.

Adventure Seeker – $50: Get the digital versions of the ProgCore Fantasy: Dark Age of Theer Sourcebook and D&D5e Conversion Guide.

Uncovered Secrets – $75: Get our Basic Bundle: the printed System Agnostic Sourcebook, early access to our Actual Play episodes, the digital version of our Sourcebook, and the D&D5e Conversion Guide PDF.

Hidden Ancient Library EARLY BIRD – $90: EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT! + Signed Limited Dark Age of Theer Postcard Get our enhanced bundle: everything from the UNCOVERED SECRETS tier, plus our Digital Soundtrack and early access to our Animated Short.

Hidden Ancient Library – $100: Get our enhanced bundle: everything from the UNCOVERED SECRETS tier, plus our Digital Soundtrack and early access to our Animated Short.

The Tower of Omeris SIGNED – $150: All of the same items as the Hidden Ancient Library tier, save that your Print Sourcebook is SIGNED by Todd Stashwick & David Nett, and possibly others. A SIGNED Limited Dark Age of Theer postcard is also included.