Playstation Plus January Items Teased: Batman, Deus Ex & More

A new screen shot has been floating around that may reveal some of the games that players can expect on PS+ next month. After circulating around Reddit, Google+ and ResetEra, it seems like the screen shot may have come from a Facebook ad. Here’s what it revealed:

If this is true, then players can expect at least three pretty decent titles to kick the year off with. Batman: The Telltale Series is a more narrative take on your classic, dark Batman adventure, relying on choices and puzzle solving more than it does on Bruce Wayne’s fists. This particular title stands out for the Batman fan who enjoys the detective in the character, delivering a fun storyline that continued into a second title released this year called Batman: The Enemy Within. That’s You! is a party game by Wish Studios and Sony Interactive, which is already available for free download on PS+. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is the sixth game in the Deus Ex series, and released in 2016.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This month’s current free offerings on PS+ include the Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, a limited time offer for the Monster Hunter: World Beta, and SMITE. Each month promises something of a mixed bag, but there are often some really wonderful titles that make the subscription worth it. This month, it looks like Batman: The Telltale Series (and for some, sure, Mankind Divided) lead the best of the offerings, but there’s plenty more in store as we grow closer to January.

There’s still time to take advantage of this month’s titles, but it looks like Playstation intends to kick the year off with some big titles, so stay tuned for more information on what those will be as the week goes on.