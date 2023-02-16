PS Plus Adds New Trial for 2022's Best PlayStation Exclusive

The best exclusive that PlayStation released in 2022 is now available to check out as a trial via PlayStation Plus. In a general sense, PlayStation had an incredibly strong lineup of exclusives that rolled out last year. Sony kicked off 2022 with the release of Horizon Forbidden West and later followed it up with titles like Gran Turismo 7, Ghostwire Tokyo, and The Last of Us Part 1. And while all of those games are great in their own way, it's PlayStation's heaviest-hitter of all that now has a demo on PS Plus.

As of this week, Sony has added a trial for God of War Ragnarok to PS Plus. This trial allows players to check out 3-hours of the game in total. The progress that is then made during this demo of God of War Ragnarok will carry over to the full game if players opt to purchase it. Previously, a recent leak suggested that Ragnarok would soon be coming to PS Plus in the form of a trial, and as we've now seen, that has indeed come to pass.

Visit the Nine Realms with a God of War Ragnarök 3-hour game trial, available now to PlayStation Plus Premium members.



Per usual, the only qualification with this situation is that PS Plus trials are only available to those with PS Plus Premium. This means that if you're simply subscribed to PS Plus Essential or PS Plus Extra, you won't be able to download and play God of War Ragnarok for yourself. While this is a bit of a disappointment, it's something that we've come to expect from PlayStation Plus since Sony began the new Extra and Premium tiers last summer.

As a whole, PS Plus now has an extensive lineup of games that Premium subscribers can look to check out in the form of a trial. Alongside God of War Ragnarok, other titles that also have demos on the service include Cyberpunk 2077, The Last of Us Part 1, Gotham Knights, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and numerous others. The full list of trials that PS Plus offers can be found on PlayStation's official site right here.

Are you going to look to give God of War Ragnarok a spin now that it's available on PS Plus in this manner? Or have you already played the full game for yourself?