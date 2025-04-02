Croc: Legend of the Gobbos’ Remaster Tries to Please Modern and Retro Gamers All At Once

Some platformer series, like Mario and Sonic, have stood the test of time. Others had pockets of relevancy throughout video game history, but eventually faded away to cult classic status. One such game was Arognaut’s Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, which originally released for PlayStation and Sega Saturn in 1997. While Croc’s reliance on tank controls means it hasn’t aged or been remembered as fondly as some other platformers from that era, a small but passionate audience has been begging for a remaster or re-release for years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today, that wish was granted. Argonaut was recently reformed by its founder, Jez San, and the revived studio’s first effort is a remaster of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos. I went hands-on with the remaster, which shares a title with the original, ahead of its release today. While it falls in line with the expectations for modern remasters for the most part, I found some of the distinct ways this remaster attempts to appeal to modern and retro gaming fans at the same time quite clever. Especially if you don’t like tank controls, I do think this is now the best way to play Croc: Legend of the Gobbos if you don’t readily have access to the original game and hardware required to check it out.

Play video

Croc is one of those retro platformers named after its main character who is trying to save the Gobbos that raised him after they are kidnapped by an evil magician named Baron Dante. Croc’s quest takes the form of several platforming worlds and levels, where players are challenged to avoid or jump over obstacles, fight enemies and bosses, and find various collectibles. It’s your standard platformer-of-the-time fair, but Croc stands out thanks to its cheerful visuals, main character, and levels that don’t overwhelm the player or feel unfair.

The biggest drawback to classic Croc is the movement, which falls under what is typically called “tank controls,” can make turning Croc a slow and tricky process. It’s something you can get used to over time, but it also makes Croc harder to replay than a classic like Super Mario 64. That’s why the most important thing this remaster does is add modern analog controls to the game. It’s now possible to move and turn Croc seamlessly, which makes the game a bit easier than intended but also significantly easier to pick up and play.

If you’re a younger player not used to tank controls, I’d recommend using the modern controls. I was impressed with how Argonaut didn’t make this a buried, toggleable option within the game’s menus; instead, both control schemes are always available to players. Players can use the control stick for modern controls and the d-pad for tank controls and switch between the two seamlessly. It respects the expectations of old and new players at all times, which isn’t always the case in re-releases like this.

The same goes for the visuals, which players can change at any time while playing as well. On Nintendo Switch, pressing the “-” button changes between the remastered and retro visuals. This approach worked for re-releases with remastered visuals like Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, and it works here. The downside is that the game is always technically in widescreen, so the true original version of Croc is not accessible here. That may be a drawback for retro purists, but those people likely have the capability to play this game on original hardware.

For most new players, the remastered controls and visuals make this the best way to play Croc: Legend of the Gobbos. The interviews and museum content also make this collection worthwhile for video game history buffs like myself.

I’ll be curious to see if Argonaut’s more seamlessly designed approach to retro remasters catches on. At the very least, more Argonaut games could get this treatment, as the opening title card for the studio seems to confirm that this new version of Argonaut also has ownership of Croc 2, Buck Bumble, Red Dog: Superior Firepower, Vortex, and Starglider 2. I’m all for classic games, famous or not, getting the remaster or re-release treatment to preserve the game for modern audiences. So far, it looks like this reborn version of Argonaut is doing so with respect for the originals.

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is now available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.