PS1 Game From 1999 Getting New Remaster This Month

A remaster of a popular PlayStatio 1 game that his the scene in 1999 is surprisingly set to release later this month. Over the past few years, many publishers have been looking to bring back games from the PS1 era with various remasters and remakes. One of the most prominent companies that has been leading this charge is that of Limited Run Games, which has used the Carbon Engine to help make games more accessible (and look better than ever) on modern consoles and PC. Now, this trend is set to continue in just a couple of short weeks with another remaster that old-school PS1 fans will surely love.

Announced this week by Limited Run Games, it was revealed that Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return Special Edition will finally be launching before the end of the year. In 2024, LRG brought back the original Tomba! with its own Special Edition that improved the visuals, added a rewind feature, and also made it to where players could save the game at any point. This release was accompanied by the announcement that Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return would be getting a remaster of its own in the future. Since this news came about, though, further information on the Special Edition of Tomba! 2 has been nowhere to be found. Luckily, that silence has finally ended, and it will result in a rather quick turnaround for the title.

Revealed alongside a new trailer (which can be viewed below), Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return Special Edition is set to launch in a little under two weeks on December 15th. While the original game was exclusive to PlayStation, this new version of the game will be coming to PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Like the previous remaster of Tomba!, this Tomba! 2 Special Edition will include the same array of upgrades that should make the iconic platformer easier to access and play than ever.

To make this situation even better, the first Tomba! remaster is currently on a steep discount and can be picked up for far less than normal. For those on PlayStation, the PS Store is currently selling Tomba! Special Edition for 60% off its usual value. So if you’re looking to catch up before the new revamp of Tomba! 2 arrives, you can do so without having to spend as much money as you usually would.

