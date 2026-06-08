Iconic PS1 Series Reportedly Being Revived by Xbox

An iconic PS1 series is reportedly being revived by Xbox; however, the new game in said series is not close. The series itself hasn’t been dormant for very long, but since Xbox acquired Activision, it has done nothing with said IP, which is not only synonymous with the PS1 but was actually developed by a PlayStation studio, with that PlayStation studio being Naughty Dog, the studio best known for the Uncharted and The Last of Us series.

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Before Naughty Dog was known for Uncharted and The Last of Us — and before it was also known for Jax and Daxter — it was known for Crash Bandicoot. And there was a while where some PlayStation fans yearned and hoped for the studio to revisit the series. That is now impossible because, after its acquisition of Activision, Xbox owns the IP. As noted, Crash Bandicoot is not a dormant or inactive series, but Xbox has yet to do anything with it. This is apparently changing, though. According to a leaker, a new Crash Bandicoot game is in the works at Xbox, but it’s not ready to be revealed.

Report About New Crash Bandicoot Game

The new report comes the way of an emerging leaker named No Arms and No Legs, who recently leaked a couple of announcements before they were made, including the new Spyro the Dragon game. The leaker does not say who is making the game, but it is presumably Activision studio Toys for Bob, the developer of Crash Team Rumble, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. In other words, the studio that has been shepherding the series in the modern era.

The problem is — assuming this is who’s making the new game — is that the team is currently working on the aforementioned new Spyro the Dragon game, which itself won’t release until next year. The studio seems to have a four to five-year pipeline for its mainline games, so this would place said new Crash Bandicoot game somewhere between 2031 and 2032, assuming Spyro isn’t delayed. This is also assuming the studio hasn’t evolved into a proper two-game studio, but there’s no reason to assume it has.

All of that said, remember this new information with a grain of salt. All of this speculation may be for nothing because the information may not be good. Unfortunately, we won’t know, and this won’t change for a couple of years until we learn what’s next from the studio.

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