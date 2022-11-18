Classic PS1 Series May Return Soon

It looks like a classic video game series that got its start on the original PlayStation -- the PS1 -- is getting ready to make a return in the future. In 1996, the likes of Super Mario 64, Resident Evil, Tekken 2, Quake, Wave Race 64, Civilization II, Tomb Raider, PaRappa the Rapper, Super Mario RPG, Command & Conquer, Pokemon Red and Blue, and Duke Nukem 3D were released. In other words, it was a pretty good year for gaming. And of course, this list of memorable games from 1996 is far from exhaustive. There are a ton of other titles you could tack on there, like Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, which gave birth to the Legacy of Kain series.

If you haven't heard this name in a while it's because the series has been dormant for 19 years, with the latest release in the franchise coming all the way back in 2003 when Legacy of Kain: Defiance was released. That said, it looks like the action-adventure series could finally be returning thanks to fan demand.

Crystal Dynamics -- the owners of the IP best known for Tomb Raider and Marvel's Avengers -- recently sent out a survey to gauge interest in a revival of the series. This was done in October. A month later, Crystal Dynamics has returned noting it's heard fans loud and clear.

"We wanted to gain a community perspective on what players are looking for should we revisit the land of Nosgoth and our iconic IP, Legacy of Kain," said Crystal Dynamics and Eidos CEO Phil Rogers during a recent earnings call. "In the past, we've found that surveys typically get between 1,000 and 3,000 responses, but when we asked folk about Legacy of Kain, we received over 100,000 responses. 73,000 gamers completed it entirely, and if you are one of them, we thank you very much, and we appreciate it was quite an effort given the survey was pretty extensive."

Roger continued, seemingly teasing that this won't be the last thing said about Legacy of Kain:

"We saw the news of our survey shared across social and press platforms and we really felt this was a great way to reignite this passionate fan community with this legendary PC and console game series. Rest assured, we hear you loudly and clearly, and we will continue to update you on the what if possibilities ahead for Legacy of Kain in the future."

