PlayStation Plus Free Games for May 2026 Revealed

The next round of free games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of May 2026 have today been revealed. Throughout April, Sony has given PS Plus subscribers the ability to download Lords of the Fallen, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, and Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream as part of their membership. Now, these titles are set to be removed from the platform next week and will be replaced by a new lineup of three more games.

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Set to go live on May 5th, PlayStation Plus will be adding EA Sports FC 26, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, and Nine Sols. All three titles will be downloadable on PS5, with EA Sports FC 26 and Nine Sols also being available on PS4. They will then remain on PS Plus until June 2nd, at which point they’ll be cycled out by a group of games that are currently unknown.

As for the biggest game of the bunch, it’s likely that of EA Sports FC 26. In terms of sheer popularity, the latest entry in EA’s long-running soccer franchise coming to PS Plus is a pretty major deal. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers being added to PS Plus is also a bit of a surprise, given that the action title is less than a year old. And while Nine Sols might be seen as the smallest game of the bunch, it’s also arguably the best, as this indie action game has received stellar reviews since its release in 2024.

Beyond this lineup, PlayStation also previously announced another game that will be landing on PS Plus later in May. This game will be that of Time Crisis, which is a new release of the classic PS1 shooter. Time Crisis will be added to the Classics catalog of PS Plus later in May, which means that it will only be available to those subscribed to the Premium tier of the service. Those who are PS Plus Premium members will then still be able to purchase Time Crisis on its own through the PS Store.

Again, if you still haven’t snagged April’s free games on PS Plus, you’ll have until Monday, May 4th, to do so. Be sure to act quickly if you haven’t already added these games to your digital library as there’s no guarantee that they’ll ever come to PS Plus again in the future.

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