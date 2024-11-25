PS1 and PS2 Remasters Fix Controversial Change After Fan Backlash

An upcoming remaster of both a fan-favorite PS1 exclusive and a fan-favorite PS2 exclusive have fixed a controversial change after some fan backlash on X, Reddit, and other parts of the Internet. More specifically, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered — which is set to release on December 10 via PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X — has made changes to the statue in the remaster to bring it more in line with how it appears in the original content.

Back when Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered was announced in September, PlayStation fans were excited to see the 1999 PS1 game and the 2001 PS2 game back, and back with a more modern look and more modern controls. Once the initial hype faded though, one of the big talking points surrounding the remaster became a statue in it and how different it looked from the original. According to fans championing the complaints, the statue in the remaster looked less feminine.

This didn’t became a huge talking point in the ongoing culture war in gaming, but it did get picked up by it for a little bit, causing a little controversy for the remaster. This pretty quickly blew over, but it looks like it may have caught the attention of the development team because the statue has been tweaked and now looks far more like the original statue.

News of the change comes the way of director on the game, Raina Audron (via Nathan Guljas), who suggested the statue was always a work in progress, and thus was going to change over time. It is unclear if the new final product was the original vision all along, or as Audron suggests, it was “reworked” based on the aforementioned complaints. Whatever the case, it has been changed.

“One of the things to notice there at the end is that the statue that has caused so many complaints among certain compartments of the fandom has been reworked,” said Audron. “As you get with trailers these days, it [the statue] was indeed a work in progress and things have continued to be work on.”

The previous design

the new design

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered is still set to release worldwide on December 10 via Nintendo Switch PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It will cost $29.99 when it releases.