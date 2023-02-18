Classic PS1 Game Getting New Feature 24 Years Later

A classic PS1 game is getting a new feature 24 years later, courtesy of PlayStation Plus. On February 21, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium are being updated with new games, including some classic PlayStation games from yesteryear. For example, Legend of Dragoon, a cult-classic PS1 RPG, is being added as part of this batch of games, and when it releases, it will be with a new feature, or at least that's what a trusted source is claiming.

According to True Trophies, a very reliable source when it comes to information of this variety, the game will have bronze, silver, and gold trophies when it releases. There's no word of whether or not it will have a platinum trophy, but the report does note that the trophies may not be ready and available when the game is released via PS Plus Premium on February 21. In other words, it may be patched in later.

While this information comes from a reliable source, it's worth noting that PlayStation has not confirmed this in any capacity. This wouldn't be the first PlayStation classic to be bolstered with trophy support when it comes to PS Plus Premium though, and typically when this happens it's done so quietly so the silence is not very surprising.

As for the game itself, Legend of Dragoon was developed by the now-defunct SIE Japan and published by PlayStation in 1999 via the PS1 and the PS1 only. It never came to other consoles nor has it been brought forward to modernity. Upon release, the game garnered a 74 on Metacritic and sold over one million copies. Neither of these tidbits are particularly impressive, yet the game is increasingly fondly remembered as a cult-classic RPG from the golden era of RPGs.

"Unveil a fantasy of magnificence, deception, magical combat, and retribution as you join swordsman Dart and his companions to harness the spiritual forces of Dragons and triumph over evil," reads an official blurb about the game from PlayStation. "Using a unique and innovative tactical combat system, transform into Dragoons and unleash extraordinary powers. Control a wide variety of characters that wield unique weapons and Dragoon attacks powered by the elements in this unforgettable role-playing game."