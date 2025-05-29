2000 PS1 Game Getting a Remake Next Month

A PS1 game, an exclusive of the Sony console, is getting a remake next month, but the remake is not releasing on PS5 and PS5 Pro, or even PS4. Rather, it is releasing via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. Odder than this, it is releasing on June 26, a few weeks after the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, yet there is no Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game, however, it will be playable on the console via backward compatability, which is better than PS4 and PS5, where it won’t be available in any capacity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The PS1 game in question is Front Mission 3, a 2000 release from Square, before Square merged with Enix in 2003 and became Square Enix. Technically, the game debuted in 1999, but this was only in Japan. It didn’t come to North America and Europe until 2000. As the name suggests, it is the third main installment in Front Mission series — which began in 1995 — but the fifth overall. Unlike its predecessors though, it was the first Front Mission game to be released in the aforementioned North America and Europe. Upon release, meanwhile, it garnered an 84 on GameRankings.

If a Front Mission 3 remake sounds familiar with it is because remakes have already released for the first two games. Front Mission 2 Remake and Front Mission Remake previously released in 2023 and 2022, respectively. And the good news for non-Nintendo Switch owners is both started as Nintendo Switch exclusives, but then came to PC and both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Surely the third remake will as well.

“The tactical RPG classic returns! Front Mission 3: Remake is the third chapter in the iconic series beloved by fans worldwide,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game from publisher Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel Studio. “Step into the role of Kazuki and Ryogo as tensions rise across volatile military zones. With the fate of the region hanging in the balance, command towering Wanzers and lead your squad through intense, turn-based battles.”

Play video

For more coverage on all things PlayStation — including all of the latest PlayStation news, all of the latest PlayStation rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PlayStation deals — click here.