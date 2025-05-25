PS5 Pro Leaked Update Reveals Upgrade for PS3, PS2, and PS1 Games

According to a new report, PlayStation is working on major updates to the PS5 Pro, including an improvement that should go a long way in upgrading the experience of playing PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games on the console. The report comes the way of Moore’s Law Is Dead, a fairly reliable source when it comes to the PS5 Pro specifically, having provided accurate PS5 Pro information in the past before it was revealed.

As many PS5 Pro owners will know, PSSR — PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution — is a specific type of upscaling technology Sony designed specifically for the PS5 Pro, though it will certainly be used in the PS6 and beyond. Its design and its aim is to take lower resolution games and upscale them to higher outputs, primarily 4K, all while not sacrificing a loss of visual fidelity. This is one of the big differences between the base PS5 and the PS5 Pro.

Right now, in its current form, PSSR on PS5 Pro requires a base resolution of 864p, which means it does not work with games that have a base resolution of 720 or lower, which is many classic PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games. Now, these games are upscaled on PS5 Pro using more traditional methods, but not via PSSR, which is the superior method.

Al of that said, according to the aforementioned source, Sony is preparing an update to PS5 Pro PSSR that will allow it to upscale these lower resolution games, which in turn means PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games will look and run better on PS5 Pro, at least in theory. There have been plenty of issues with PSSR since the launch of PS5 Pro, with many games being negatively impacted by it. This is not so much a problem with the technology as developing for it. To this end, the report also claims Sony is attempting to make it easier to work with on the development side.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. None of this is official information, and even if it is accurate information, it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.

At the moment of publishing, PlayStation has not commented on this report in any capacity, and there is no reason to expect this to change. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on PS5 Pro — including everything from the latest official PS5 Pro news to the latest unofficial PS5 Pro rumors and leaks — click here.