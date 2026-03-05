PS2 Game Returns 23 Years Later With New Free Download

A PS2 game has returned 23 years later with a new remake and a free download ahead of the former’s full release next week. More specifically, a free demo of the game has been released a week early, giving all of those interested in checking out the game, but hesitant to pay full price at launch, a taste to see if the investment is worth it. While the original game was a PS2 exclusive, its remake is multi-platform, as is the demo. Depending on where you are in the world, the demo is either live or rolling out later today. This includes on Steam, the Nintendo eShop, the PlayStation Store, and the Xbox Store.

The game in question is Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo’s Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake. This is obviously a remake of 2003’s Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly, one of the PS2’s great horror games and one of the scariest horror games of all time. The full game is set to release on March 12, priced at $49.99, but for those who can not wait, there is this new free demo.

How long the demo is, we do not know, but it takes players to the beginning of the game and lets them transfer their data to the full game upon release. It remains to be seen if this demo is going to be a perpetual offer or be removed from digital storefronts once the game launches. The remake has not been announced for PS Plus, Xbox Game Pass, or any other subscription service, so this is the only way to try it for free.

For those unfamiliar with the game, the original was released in 2003 by Tecmo as a sequel to 2001’s Fatal Frame, which was also a PS2 exclusive. And as hardcore horror fans will know, the second game is a substantial upgrade on the first game in terms of quality. Where the first game is a decent but not great horror game, the second is an all-timer. Hence why Koei Tecmo skipped the first game and went straight into remaking the sequel.

Of course, releasing a free demo a week before the game’s launch indicates two things: the game has been done for a bit, and the aforementioned pair are confident in it. To this end, if the demo leaves a positive impression, and you decide to purchase the full game as a result, you will be awarded the following bonuses for pre-ordering: Cat Ears (White), Cat Ears (Black), Spirit Charm, Crimson Butterfly – Mio (Original), and the Crimson Butterfly – Mayu (Original). In case it is not clear, these are special accessories, outfits, and charms.

