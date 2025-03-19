2008 PS2 Game Returning Soon (Will Be Free With PS Plus)

The return of a 2008 PS2 game has leaked for the second time, this time confirming the re-release on PS4 and PS5. More than this, the PS2 game will re-release not just on the PlayStation Store for anyone who wishes to purchase it, but it will be a free download for those with a PS Plus Premium subscription. The return of 17-year-old PS2 game first leaked back in February after it was rated for release by the Taiwanese Rating Board. This was obviously suspicious enough to conclude the game was returning. And now we know it is returning soon based on a follow-up leak.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Typically, rating board leaks themselves indicate an imminent release, however, the Taiwanese Rating Board is an exception to this rule as it sometimes rates games for release long before they ever release. However, building upon this leak, trophies for the PS2 game have leaked on PSN. This not only confirms the re-release is happening, but confirms it is happening soon because trophies are only submitted to PSN for approval when said game is nearing release.

The PS2 game in question is a 2008 release from developer Heavy Iron Studios and publisher THQ, the latter of which licensed the game from Disney. More specifically, the PS2 game is WALL-E, which is the official video game adaptation of the movie of the same name.

Now, this game was also available on PS3 an PSP, but we know it is the PS2 version for a couple reasons. One, PS3 games are not re-released via the PlayStation Classics program. Meanwhile, the PSP version can be ruled out because some of the trophies contain content that is not available in the PSP version. To this end, as True Trophies points out, the PS2 version is the superior version compared to the PSP version.

Play video

Now, it is possible this is a random re-release not related to the PlayStation Classics program. However, this would buck expectation as the vast majority of PS2 re-releases have been part of this program. Meanwhile, Disney games, in particular, have been a huge partner of this program. And if it is related to the PlayStation Classics program, then it will be free via PS Plus Premium in addition to available for purchase on the PlayStation Store.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this pair of leaks. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.