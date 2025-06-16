Next PS2 Game Coming to PS4 and PS5 Has Leaked

The next PS2 game coming to PS4 and PS5 as part of the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog has seemingly leaked, and this time PlayStation fans are being taken back to 2003 and a series that got its start on the PS1. Those that were playing the PS2 back in 2003 may remember Call of Duty, Final Fantasy X-2, Enter the Matrix, Medal of Honor: Rising Sun, SSX 3, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Soulcalibur III, Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando, Tony Hawk’s Underground, Need for Speed: Underground, Jak II, SOCOM II: U.S. Navy Seals, True Crime: Streets of LA, Silent Hill 3, Manhunt, Sonic Heroes, and many other great games. It was the heart of the PS2 generation, and a great year for the console.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In 2003, on the PS2, PS1 series Legacy of Kain also came to an end with the fifth and final game in the series: Legacy of Kain: Defiance. And it looks like this PS2 exclusive is following its predecessors to PS4 and PS5 and to a release in PS Plus Premium.

Right now, there is no official announcement, but Legacy of Kain: Defiance has been rated on PS4 and PS5 in Taiwan, and unless this is an error, this is because it was submitted for rating on release in PS4 and PS5. For those that don’t know, the Taiwanese rating board has a long history of leaking games and releases, and so while it is possible this is a mistake, what is far more likely is that this is simply another example of this, especially given all the context.

If this is what it looks like, then Legacy of Kain: Defiance, in the near future, will be added to PS Plus Premium and released for a standalone purchase on the PlayStation Store.

As for the game itself, Legacy of Kain: Defiance is a Crystal Dynamics release. For those that don’t know, this is the studio best known for the Tomb Raider series. Upon release, the PS2 game garnered a 75 on Metacritic and seemingly sold softly, or at least that’s what the lack of continuation of the series suggests.

At the moment of publishing none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation — including all of the latest PS2 news, all of the latest PS2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS2 deals — click here.