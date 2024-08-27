PS3 Era RPG to Finally Return With New Remaster

A popular RPG from publisher Bandai Namco that was only ever released on the PlayStation 3 console is finally set to release elsewhere in the form of a new remaster. By all accounts, the PS3 had a fantastic library of exclusive RPGs throughout the course of its life. Games such as Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, Valkyria Chronicles, and Demon’s Souls were considered some of the best alongside third-party titles like Skyrim, Mass Effect, and Fallout: New Vegas. Now, one of the platform’s more slept-on role-playing games is set to make a comeback in early 2025.

Announced initially as part of Nintendo’s new Direct, Bandai Namco revealed Tales of Graces f Remastered. Originally released in 2009, Tales of Graces was initially exclusive to Nintendo Wii platforms in Japan. A little more than two years after its launch, Bandai Namco then brought the game to Western markets as Tales of Graces f, which was only on PS3. Now, it’s set to come to virtually all modern platforms in PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on January 17th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although it’s often not considered the best entry in the Tales series, Tales of Graces f is still a fan-favorite. Currently, it boasts a 77/100 aggregate score on Metacritic and an 8.5/10 score from users. As for what will be different with its remastered iteration, Bandai Namco will clearly be making some improvements to the graphics and performance of the game alongside incorporating its accompanying DLC. In addition, Bandai Namco says this version of Tales of Graces f will have “newly localised scenes” that have never before been in English. For longtime fans, this sounds like a remaster worth keeping an eye on in the months ahead.

You can get a look at the debut trailer for Tales of Graces f Remastered alongside its synopsis courtesy of Bandai Namco below.

“In Tales of Graces f Remastered, players will follow the adventures of Asbel and his friends as they embark on a world-spanning adventure filled with unforgettable characters, shocking revelations, and unique companions brought together through promises made across time. The title is set in the world of Ephinea, a planet blessed with abundant greenery. The world is ruled by three great nations, each with the power of Eleth.

Tales of Graces f Remastered is a remastered version of Tales of Graces f released in 2010 featuring quality of life improvements and additions, downloadable content from the original version, and newly localised scenes that will be available in English for the very first time.”