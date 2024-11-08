PlayStation Fans Discover Secret PS3 Feature 18 Years Later

Some PlayStation fans have discovered a secret of PS3 consoles 18 years after Sony originally released the PlayStation machine. If you discount side projects like the PS Vita and PlayStation VR, the PS3 is undoubtedly the low point for PlayStation. This is evident by the fact its predecessor, the PS2, and its successor, the PS4, sold substantially better. There are a variety of reasons for this, including the slow start of the PS3, which was weighed down by releasing a year after the Xbox 360 and the controversial $600 price point for the console. That said, the console still sold 87 million units, better than any Xbox console to date.

More than this, it is a fan-favorite of some PlayStation fans. It doesn’t have its fans as much as the nostalgic PS1 or PS2, and while the PS4 and PS5 are newer, the PS3 was a great console, enjoyed by many. That said, PlayStation fans are still discovering new things about the console many years later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To this end, a post about the console has been going viral over on X for revealing that you can control the particles on the XMB home screen simply by moving your controller. The post has over three million views, and is brand new information for many PlayStation fans.

This is not the first time this has been discovered, but judging by the comments, many PlayStation fans had no idea about this hidden feature. As some PlayStation fans have pointed out in the comments, this is also the easiest way to tell if your PS3 controller is the original OEM controller and not a third party PS3 controller, because if it is not the former, or the latter, then the video below can not be recreated in any capacity.

random PS3 fact: you can actually control the particles on the XMB home screen by moving your controller pic.twitter.com/aRNXXij18C — Radec (@realradec) November 1, 2024

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Did you know about this PS3 secret or like many PlayStation fans is this brand new information for you? Meanwhile, for more PlayStation coverage — including all of the latest PlayStation news, all of the latest PlayStation rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PlayStation deals — click here.