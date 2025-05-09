PlayStation May Be Reviving PS3 Series Not Seen Since 2012

PlayStation may be reviving a PS3 series not seen since 2012, or at least that is the speculation that has taken a foothold following a recent leak. When PlayStation gamers think of the PS3 era, games and series such as The Last of Us, Uncharted, or LittleBigPlanet likely come to mind as these are the three biggest PlayStation series that debuted during this part of PlayStation history. There were a few other notable PlayStation IP that got their start during the PS3 generation as well, but they are now dormant, including: Infamous, Resistance, and MotorStorm. Those hoping either of the former are returning are going to want to keep hoping, but fans of the latter may finally get their wish.

Over on Reddit, PlayStation fans noticed that Stellar Entertainment is working on a AAA arcade racing game in Unreal Engine 5. Where’s the PlayStation connection? Well, a PlayStation XDev employee advertised the position suggesting it could be for a PlayStation project. For those that don’t know, Stellar Entertainment worked on Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered for the PS5.

Whether or not this is connection is legit, we don’t know, but if it is, there aren’t many PlayStation AAA arcade racing games in Unreal Engine 5 that could be in the works. It’s not Gran Turismo, because that series is already accounted for by PlayStation studio Polyphony Digital. It also isn’t made in Unreal Engine. This leaves the following options: a new IP, Driveclub, Wipeout, and MotorStorm. There are a couple other racing IP owned by Sony but these are the only ones that could realistically make a return. Even Driveclub was a disaster though, so it is hard to see that being dug up by Sony. That leaves Wipeout and MotorStorm as options. Sony has recently tried to revive Wipeout and failed to do so, which leaves MotorStorm as the best possible candidate, hence all the speculation.

“MotorStorm honestly has the potential to be a huge racing IP for Sony,” notes one PlayStation fan. “Festival themed racing games are very hot right now and MotorStorm was one of the first to do it. A reimagining with modern hardware and physics could be an incredible addition to Sony’s roster of first party games, and fill in the missing space of ‘arcade racer’ in their line up.

Of course, take everything here for what it is worth, which is complete speculation. There are dots to connect, but whether they are being connected correctly is anyone’s best guess.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on anything above. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, you can read more about MotorStorm below.

MotorStorm is a racing series created by former PlayStation studio Evolution Studios. It debuted back in 2006 with a release of the same name via the PS3 and the PS3 only. This was followed by MotorStorm: Pacific Rift in 2008, MotorStorm: Arctic Edge in 2009, MotorStorm: Apocalypse in 2011, and MotorStorm: RC in 2012. As noted, the studio that made the once popular PS3 series made Driveclub in 2014, which was a huge mess at launch. Two years later, in 2016 the studio was shutdown by Sony.